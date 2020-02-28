Low early voter turnout in Boone County, Ark.

In Arkansas you have to choose which ballot you want in the primaries: Democratic, Republican or Non-partisan. Even though the Democratic ballot has more presidential candidates, in Boone County, more people are choosing the Republican ballot.

Northern Arkansas leans heavily Republican, which is why Boone County's Election Coordinator Beckie Benton isn't surprised to see a lot of people choosing one ballot in particular.

"You have your people who always vote Republican and they don't want to cross over to that Democratic ballot for whatever reason," Benton said.

But what is surprising is the low turnout. Ten days into early voting in Boone County, only about 1,000 people had cast their ballots. More than 650 were Republican.

"My main reason for choosing the Republican ballot is because I don't agree with some of the main issues that are happening in the Democratic party," said Susan Kramer, a voter.

Benton thinks a lack of local races means people aren't as excited to vote. She also wonders how many people realize voting is open right now.

"The last primary we had was in 2018. And that primary was held in May," Benton said.

Voters themselves say there's a more obvious answer..

"If you're going to vote Republican, there's really only one candidate out there. So I don't see where it makes a difference," Keith Kramer, a voter, said.

In the last presidential primary election in 2016, more than 2,000 people voted total by this point.

But with President Trump the clear Republican frontrunner, some don't expect to see much more excitement in the next four days.

"It's not like it was four years ago, where there was a plethora of candidates and you can vote for your favorite," Kramer said.

Early voting continues Saturday and Monday. Then Election Day is Tuesday.

