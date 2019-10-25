Low-water crossing in Alpena, Ark., closed after collapse

It’s safe to say chickens will not be crossing a road in Alpena to get to the other side any time soon. Part of a low-water crossing collapsed earlier this week.

“I guess some chicken trucks were going across it, and it finally broke down," said Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway.

On the other side of the low-water crossing that collapsed is a chicken farm.

The Boone County judge said these kinds of crossings are built for semi-trailer trucks to drive over, but this crossing is probably around 50 years old. So after all this time it finally caved in.

“We knew that it had some broken spots in it. It's kind of hollowed out underneath a little bit," Hathaway said.

This low-water crossing is near the intersection of WPA Road and Long Creek Road in Alpena.

Luckily there's another road to get around the slab, so no one is stuck.​

The Boone County judge said it could take at least one to two months before the county can fix the low-water crossing. And the timing is it all depends on the weather.”

“We’re going to cut out the worst part because the rest of the slab is pretty good," Hathaway said. "And we’re going to just replace it with some larger culverts and put new concrete over it.”

This all comes just a few weeks after two men and two kids were swept away in a truck while trying to cross a flooded low-water slab along the same creek in Alpena.

"When high rains come and flash floods come, we do have to deal with this quite a bit," said Alpena Volunteer Fire Chief Russell Colbert.

With all the rain coming down across the Ozarks, the county judge said be cautious when approaching these kinds of crossing.

“If water is up to the edge of the slab on each end, that means it’s probably a foot and a half to two foot deep in the middle. So just don’t cross, and don’t take the chance," he said.

