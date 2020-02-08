Lowe's offers several DIY workshops for children in southwest Missouri

Lowe's now offers workshops for children to learn about household tasks and how to "do-it-yourself."

Every second Saturday of the month, Lowe's will offer DIY classes designed for children. The classes are organized for children between 4 to 11 years old and encourage parent participation.

The Lowe's DIY Workshop program is also offering DIY classes for adults. Those classes begin next Saturday, and continue through the first week of March.

Classes will take place at locations in Springfield, Republic, Ozark, Monett, Branson and Lebanon.

If you would like to participate, you need to register. Click here for more information.