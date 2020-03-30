Lupus patients face medication shortage as vital drug is used to treat coronavirus

The FDA has given emergency approval for doctors to use anti-malaria drugs to treat the coronavirus. Now, millions of doses could be sent to hospitals across the country. One of those malaria medications, hydroxychloroquine, is already used for chronic conditions like lupus.

In Springfield, Grove Pharmacy is completely out of it already, and that is starting to worry people who already rely on it.

"It's not just the people that might get COVID-19 who are at risk. There are other people whose lives are in danger, said Esther Guy. "My life is in danger if I'm not able to get my medications."

Guy is a pianist by trade and a patient by chance.

"Lupus used to be a death diagnosis," she said.

She was diagnosed in 2012 and there's one thing she credits to saving her life.

"It's enabled me to get out of bed by myself and walk and function by myself," Guy said.

It's called hydroxycloroquine, commonly known as an anti-malarial drug.

"The medication that I take for lupus is one of the medications they're using for people with coronavirus. So that eased a lot of the anxiety but then when I found out there was a shortage, that made me very nervous," Guy said.

Now, anxiety is heightened again, not only for patients, but pharmacists, too.

"The availability of hydroxychloroquine is very minimal. There is a limitation of how much is being sent because of the shortage," said Miguel Nunez, with Grove Pharmacy.

Nunez said hydroxycloroquine is only kept in stock for patients who need it regularly, but now, the drug is being used to treat severe cases of coronavirus and there is simply none left.

"All of our resources have been exhausted. We have researched this two weeks ago and we're still not getting any of it," Nunez said.

Guy is trying stay positive, and trying not to panic, but knows exactly what will happen if more of the drug doesn't arrive soon.

"It's not hyperbole, it's not an exaggeration. I will die if I don't get hydroxychloroquine," she said.

Officials from Mercy and Cox said the major hospitals are not facing the same shortage right now.

Nunez said that's not surprising, because those hospitals are probably allocated supply from distributors.

He said he's encouraging doctors and patients to come up with backup options for treatment before people like Guy run out of their medication supply completely.