Lurvey Courts on East Kearney come down

The long-closed cabins of Lurvey Courts are coming down in Springfield.

On Monday, KY3 spotted crews demolishing the remaining structures on East Kearney.

Built in 1928 by Burt and Irene Lurvey, the wooden cabins were originally located near Strafford before they were moved to East Kearney when U.S. Route 66 was re-routed. It was then that the cottages had a new stone exterior added that made them an iconic representation of Route 66 architecture.

After being rented as apartments in the 1970's, the Lurvey Courts fell into disrepair.

Last year, Route 66 preservationists jumped into action by spending over 100 hours clearing 40 truckloads of brush from around the cabins. They also convinced the city to delay demolition as they try to work out a way to save this piece of history.

Crews tell KY3 one of the buildings was going to be taken down and rebuilt somewhere else, but it is unknown where or when that may happen.