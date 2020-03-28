Missouri Gaming Association asking government leaders to shut down electronic slot machines

A group that represents Missouri's 13 casinos is calling for state and local health departments to shut down the roughly 14,000 unregulated electronic slot machines because it says they are a health hazard during the coronavirus crisis.

The Missouri Gaming Association has opposed the unregulated games for some time, saying the machines found in many gas stations and bars eat into casinos' profits, some of which goes toward funding Missouri schools.

The governor has ordered Missouri casinos to close until at least March 30. But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the head of the Missouri Gaming Association is calling for the unregulated machines to be shut down because he says they are of questionable cleanliness.

