MANHUNT: Baxter County, Ark. deputies search for shootings suspect

The Baxter County Sheriff's Office and officers with the North Central Arkansas Department of Corrections are searching for a man accused in a shooting.

Deputies consider Alton Bruce Cooke, 28, armed and dangerous. Deputies are focused on an area near County Road 502 in the Promise Land area.

Deputies say the incident started on State Highway 178 West in Midway around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say a victim and her male passenger, turned from U.S. 5 North onto State Highway 178. The suspect, driving a 2009 GMC, red in color, intentionally rammed her vehicle. A short distance later the suspect rammed her vehicle a second time causing her to wreck in a yard near the Midway Post Office. Investigators say Cooke fired multiple shots into the suspect's vehicle and fled the area. Both inside the car suffered gunshot wounds. Deputies do not consider the injuries serious. It appears the woman in the car and Cooke know each other.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.