MAP: See the route for Saturday's Christmas parade in downtown Springfield

The Downtown Springfield Association invites you to celebrate the holiday season at the 2019 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade Saturday, December 14.

This year’s theme is "Silver Bells: It’s Christmas Time in the City."

The parade starts at 2 p.m. The route starts at South Avenue and Elm Street and ends at the Springfield Expo Center. The parade features floats, organizations and area high school bands. Of course look for KY3 personalities on the parade route.

