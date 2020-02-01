MINI MAHOMES: KC hospital dresses NICU babies in Chiefs gear

As the Kansas City Chiefs get set for Super Bowl LIV, one hospital is dressing up its babies in support.

The University of Kansas Health System has dressed several babies in its neonatal intensive care unit as Chiefs players.

With permission from parents, the KC Wolf and Chiefs ambassador Shawn Barber paid visits to the hospital to help the babies celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl run.

Some of the babies are wearing a headpiece inspired by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami.