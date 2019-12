The Ozark, Mo. Police Department is asking for help to locate teenager who disappeared Tuesday.

Josiah Robert Harvison, 14, left his home off Longview Street between North 21st Street and Fremont Street around 4:30 p.m. Law e

Josiah's family says he is likely on foot. He often frequents the Nixa, Mo. area.

If you have any information, call the Ozark Police Department or 911.