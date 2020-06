The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate a runaway teenager.

Layla Crotchett, 13, walked away from her home in Lake Ozark on Thursday and did not return. Investigators believe she is possibly staying with a boyfriend in the Stover or Morgan County area.

If you know the whereabouts of this missing female please contact the Camden County Sheriffs Office. No foul play is suspected at this time.