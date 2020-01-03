MISSING: Police search for missing woman, child from Springfield, Mo.

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing woman and child.

Police say April Schackart, 40, and Liam Larimore, 5, disappeared Thursday from the North Oakland area. April's boyfriend reported them missing. Police earlier said it Liam was Schackart's child. Investigators do not believe that is now the case.

April drives a white GMC truck with "1800GOTJUNK" on the side. There are no known medical issues for either April or Liam.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts should call 911 or Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477).