Police in Nixa, Mo. need your help locating an at-risk runaway teenager.

Madison Manning, 15, disappeared from 820 Brewer Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police describe her with dark hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and white pants with geometric shapes. She has a black backpack.

If you know Madison’s location, please contact police immediately by calling 911 or (417) 582-1030.