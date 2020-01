The Webster County Sheriff's Office needs your help to locate a teenager possibly in danger.

Investigators are looking for this 16-year-old in the picture above. The boy is believed to be in the area of 1100 Holman Road in the Strafford, Mo. The sheriff's office did not release his name.

Searchers have yet to release his name. But say the boy has threatened to harm himself. Investigators say he was wearing a camo jacket and black pants. If you see him, call 911.