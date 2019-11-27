MISSING WOMAN: Newton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office searching for Kansas woman

The Newton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office is assisting Kansas authorities in the search for a missing woman.

Police reported Sherry Lynn Babcock, 51, of Potwin, Kan. on November 26. Friends and family say they have not seen her since November 16. They say their last contact with her was when she was in Searcy, Ark.

Newton County Sheriff Glen Wheeler says his officers found her abandoned car in Ponca. She left the car unlocked. She left her purse and other valuables inside the car. Wheeler said investigators are using phone pings, bloodhounds, investigative interviews and other resources to try and determine where Babcock may have gone.

She is described as 5'2", 125 pounds with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Sheriff Wheeler asks if anyone has seen Sherry Babcock since Friday, November 22 to notify the Newton County Sheriff's Office at (870) 446-5124 or the Butler County, Kansas Sheriff's Office at (316) 322-4254.