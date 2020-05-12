Missouri's secretary of state delivers safety supplies to voting sites

The wait to cast your ballot in Missouri ends three weeks from Tuesday.

The secretary of state visited Greene County to ensure poll workers are ready for a safe election, which was pushed back due to fears over spreading the coronavirus.

"We want to make sure that the people of the state know that their election authority has those supplies," said Ashcroft.

Supplies included disinfectant wipes, masks and also signs reminding to social distance and tape to mark off six-foot gaps on the floor.

"There is a little bit of a learning curve that's going to happen during this June election to be frank," said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller. "And we're gonna take those lessons learned and we're going to apply them to August."

With just a few weeks left, everything is being finalized. That likely won't include a drive-thru option in Greene County. Schoeller says there would be too many requirements to pull that off for June, but it could work for August.

"We want every voter to understand that we will do everything we can on their behalf to make sure they get a chance to cast their ballot so that their voice is heard," said Schoeller.

Meanwhile, a Missouri House committee approved Senate Bill 552 allowing voters to cite coronavirus concerns as a reason to get an absentee ballot, but it still needs to pass the full house. Ashcroft says it means clerks will likely need to prepare for June 2nd the way they are right now.

"Shane's done this before," said Ashcroft. "It's gonna be safe, your voice is gonna be heard, and we want you to get out and participate."

After he left Greene county, Secretary Ashcroft headed down to Christian County. Those were two places out of 16 where he was delivering items throughout the day.

Social distancing will be a priority at polling locations.

The election is set for June 2..