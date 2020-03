Missouri's Department of Social Services is making changes starting Saturday.

Now the Family Support Call Center is open 7 days a week and suspending Food Stamp phone interviews.

The temporary hours are Monday through Friday, 6am to 6:30 pm.

Also on Saturday from 8 to 5, and Sunday from 10 to 3.

The department says this change will allow it to handle a growing number of calls during the Coronavirus crisis.