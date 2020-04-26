MO health officials move to test food plant workers quickly after multiple people get COVID-19

Missouri health officials are hoping that a new testing strategy will help quickly identify people infected with the coronavirus at meatpacking and food plants across the state. Outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have occurred at several U.S. packing plants.

In Missouri, at least 21 employees tested positive at Burgers Smokehouse, a smoked and cured meat plant in the town of California.

Forty-two of the 700 employees at a Conagra frozen meals plant in Marshall are ill with COVID-19.

And in St. Joseph, 16 workers have tested positive at a Triumph Foods pork plant.