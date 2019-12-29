MO lawmaker proposes gas tax increase

A Missouri lawmaker is proposing higher taxes on gas.

Republican State Representative Chuck Bayse favors an increase, saying that I-70 and many rural roads "need a lot of attention," and the profits from a higher tax could pay for those needed road improvements.

Missouri has not increased its gas tax since 1996.

The Senate Transportation Committee chairman has filed legislation to increase it from 17 to 19 cents.

It is estimated that the increase would raise $144-million annually for transportation alone.