Missouri only one of two states without all out ban on texting and driving

Tuesday is the third annual Buckle Up, Phone Down day in Missouri, a day for the Missouri Department of Transportation to remind drivers to buckle up for safety and resist the urge to use a phone while driving.

It seems more and more people are getting at least half the memo: Buckle Up. Eighty-eight percent of drivers report that they do use their seat belt. The other part: "Put down the phone" is a more challenging request.

Only in Missouri is it perfectly legal to text and drive if you are over 21.

Every other state-- except for Montana-- has banned it for all drivers.

MoDOT is hoping drivers will take that responsibility upon themselves to NOT drive distracted, despite the law.

When surveyed, nine of out 10 people admit to using their smart phone while they drive.

"It takes their concentration off the road and I've seen bad wrecks because of it," said Springfield driver Josh Slape.

"I don't drive like that; that's dangerous. Anybody can have an accident and I think they should get a ticket. They shouldn't be driving like that, and not even talking on their phone while they are going down the road," said William Dunn from Springfield.

Many drivers say they'd support a ban on texting and driving for ALL ages, but without one, they seemingly continue to do it as long as there's no law against it.

"Yes it should be banned I think... it's dangerous," said Dennis Gaddy. "A lot of people lose their lives due to texting and driving."

Not wearing a seat belt can be deadly, too, but the state is getting better at that. Up to 88-percent of drivers buckle.

"In 2017, we had 932 fatalities on Missouri roadways. Sixty-four percent of those fatalities were unbuckled. So that 12-percent that are not buckling up are making up that 64-percent that are dying on our roadways," said Kirsty Little with MoDOT.

Police can't pull you over for a seat belt violation alone, just like they can't for texting alone. A proposed bill in Missouri to outlaw the practice died in the legislature again this year.

Unless and until it's illegal-- drivers beware.

"Surprisingly, a lot of feedback we get from individuals is, yes, I will do this when it becomes a law. In the meantime, I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing," explained Little.

Missouri does ban texting while driving for those 21 and under.

The Missouri Highway Patrol wrote 63 citations for that in 2017.

