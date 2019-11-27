MoDOT reminds drivers to get home safely after celebrating "Wild Turkey Wednesday"

Thanksgiving is considered the second most dangerous holiday for travelers.

Some call it "Black out Wednesday," others call it "Wild Turkey Wednesday."

The night before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest bar nights of the year, but it's how people are getting home that has the state highway department concerned.

"If you're going to drink have a designated driver," said Cindy Dunnaway, a MoDOT district traffic engineer. "Have plan, whether it's using Uber, or Lyft or calling a taxi cab."

The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights for bars each year.

"Wild Turkey Wednesday is traditionally, in Springfield, a huge bar night [and] huge party night [that] usually gets started late, " said Mark Schwien, co-owner of Friend's Karaoke Pub.

Bars like Friend's Karaoke Pub look forward to the pre-holiday festivities all year.

"It's one of the big nights of the year," Schwien said. "It's probably one of the top five nights of the year as far as the festive atmosphere and everything that goes on."

According to Missouri Department of Transportation the holiday is also known to be one of the deadliest holidays on our roadways. It said between 2013 and 2017, more than 800 died in alcohol-related crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

"That is a little bit higher," Dunnaway said. "People are may be letting their guard down [and] think that 'oh one more drink won't cause a problem."

Springfield Uber Driver Dustin Pruett said nights like this bring in a lot of business and when it comes to getting home it's better to be safe than sorry.

"You know personally I take Ubers just as much as I drive for them," Pruett said. "It's just a smart decision. It's not worth risking somebody's life and $10 thousand in fees for a DUI."

Schwien said his security keeps an eye out on who could be hitting the road when they really shouldn't.

"If they're trying to leave and they've got keys we do everything we can to stop them," he said. "It's our obligation to do what we can to coach them into getting safe rides."

MODOT shared a code for any Lyft users that can take $5 off of a sober ride. That code is SHOWMELYFT.

