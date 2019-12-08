Santa's Mailbox in Marshfield aims to spread Christmas cheer

On a neighborhood street in Marshfield, stands a handmade mailbox that belongs to the big man in the red suit, Santa Claus.

It's operated outside one of the homes of his special elves.

"I just love kids," said Cheri Virella.

Cheri Virella's house on Elm Street is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. She decked her halls both inside and out to give joy to her part of the world.

"Not a lot of kids get to go and see Santa, they can't afford to go see the lights so we put this up," said Virella.

Virella said thanks to her Christmas cheer, people stop and leave letters addressed to Santa.

When she spoke with Santa, they came up with a plan to build a mailbox for him.

"He inspected it and then he and his elves came down and helped me put it outside," said Virella.

Virella says the letters jingle their way to Santa each night, sometimes he will even read them to her.

She says sometimes they are all about hoping for a holly jolly Christmas, while others can be heartbreaking.

"He got a letter last night saying, he could give a girls brother coal for Christmas," said Virella.

"One little girl, he made sure to write her back something special because she asked for her family to get along better," said Virella.

Virella says Santa comes to town to collect the letters and write back, but he asks for one favor in return.

'When you leave the letter in there to put the address cause you know he has a lot of paperwork to keep up on and its easier to file if he has the address and to be able to get it back to them," said Virella.

Virella says Santa doesn't even need a postage stamp, it's something he wants to do out of the kindness of his heart.

Address:

720 N. Elm Street

Marshfield, MO 65706

