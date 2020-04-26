MSHP catches driver speeding 100 mph, recover marijuana and stolen gun

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a dangerous trend on roads and highways statewide: Speeding on those left wide open by the stay-at-home order tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

In some cases, troopers have caught some drivers reaching triples digits or two-and-a-half times the legal speed limit on the radar.

Recently, MSHP troopers caught one driver going 103 miles per hour on I-70 in Montgomery County.

A traffic stop that followed was anything but routine. Troopers recovered marijuana and a stolen 9mm handgun.

Troopers have recovered nine stolen guns from traffic stops since January 1, according to MSHP.