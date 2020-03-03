MSU basketball recruit dies in accidental shooting in Virginia

A Missouri State University basketball recruit died Monday after he was accidentally shot in Virginia.

Ashley (A.J.) James, 19, prepped at Hargrave Military Academy in southern Virginia. He had committed to the Bears in December, but had not signed a letter of intent.

Police in Chesapeake, Va. responded to an apartment after receiving a call about a man shot. Emergency crews rushed him to a hospital where he later died from his gunshot wound.

Investigators say after consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, it was determined no criminal charges would be filed at this time.

Rivals.com rated James as a three-star prospect at the shooting guard position. He had offers from VCU, St. Louis University and Fresno State.