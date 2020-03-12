MSU cancels classes Friday; will announce future plans next week

Missouri State University canceled classes for Friday, extending its spring break.

Courtesy: Missouri State University

Health leaders identified a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Greene County. We have been informed the person is not a member of the campus community.

The school says it will continue to work on a plan to temporarily transition away from face-to-face classes following spring break. The school will announce details next week.

Staff should continue to report to work as usual. Greenwood Lab School will also be closed on Friday, March 13. The Child Development Center will remain open.