The Missouri State Bears made soccer history Thursday night.

The Bears (18-0-1) advanced to the second round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament with a 1-0 win over Denver (6-12-3). The Bears will play the No. 9 seeded University of Central Florida Knights Sunday in Orlando.

The Bears scored off a corner kick in the 72nd minute. Matthew Bentley scored the goal. It was his 15th of the season.

MSU set a record for most victories in a season with the win.