MSU students head to Miami for Super Bowl festivities

Several Missouri State students will attend Super Bowl festivities in Miami.

The students left the campus Wednesday. They are all entertainment management majors. These students will not get to see the game. However, they will volunteer with those who organize the Super Bowl entertainment.

"I'm from KC, I'm a die hard Chiefs fan," said Cheyenne Strut. "Because you never know who you are going to be around, who is going to hear anything and so you work your butt off maybe you can make a good impression and they will remember you later down the road."

The students are also meeting up with several MSU alumni while they are there.