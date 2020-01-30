MSU suspends all travel to China amid Coronavirus outbreak

Amid the spread of the new Coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control recommends against traveling to not only Wuhan China, but the entire country. Missouri State University suspended all travel to China.

In the U.S., all five confirmed cases of the respiratory virus are those who traveled to Wuhan only. Missouri State University says no one on campus has traveled to Wuhan over the last several weeks.

The school shared a letter to the entire university community Wednesday about the Coronavirus. It says all university travel to China is suspended for now. School leaders will revisit the issue in mid-February. The university is also reviewing its study abroad program for next semester.

There are more than 500 students from China on the Missouri State campus. MSU says this is not a time when Chinese students would be traveling back home anyway, because it's only the third week of the semester. They say most students from China do not even go home over the holiday break, but rather stay in the U.S. and travel.

Missouri State University also has a campus in Dalian, China. The school canceled classes for now, as they are across China. But Dalian is nearly 900 miles away from Wuhan.

School leaders in Springfield encourage use of good hygiene. And here the concern remains focused on influenza.

"And this virus is very similar to the flu and to colds, so we're just encouraging the same precautions, and we really want them to be aware flu, because that's much more contagious right now, more around campus, around Springfield and around Missouri," said Suzanne Shaw, MSU Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

If students, faculty or staff get sick, there is a clinic right here on campus, Magers Health and Wellness Center, that is working closely with Springfield-Greene County Health Department and is aware of what to watch for with Coronavirus.