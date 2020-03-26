MYTH BUSTER: Is grazing better than having 3 daily meals?

**NOTE: This segment was recorded before health leaders emphasized the importance of social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

We're talking about grazing in this morning's Myth Buster. Many of us are snacking more at home because of stress and easy access to food. Dietitian Cassie Dimmick explains the benefits of having time frame for your meals so you don't go overboard. While grazing is okay, she emphasizes the importance of balance and portions. Include fruits and veggies in your meals and snacks and the portion of your meal should depend on the amount of exercise you get.

Cassie says it's okay to enjoy dessert, a sweet treat or a glass of wine. She does suggest you enjoy it earlier in the day and not late at night, after 8 p.m.

If you're grazing, Cassie says it should fall in a time frame when you're the most active. The amount of food should match your activity level as well.

Young children will of course need to eat more to fuel their growing bodies. The elderly will not need to eat as many calories, but they do need a good balance of protein, fruits and vegetables. Athletes and people who exercise regularly will need to plan their meals around the times they are the most active in order to keep up their energy level and fuel their bodies.