Macy’s, Inc. temporarily closes stores nationwide in response to COVID-19 outbreak

In response to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak, Macy’s, Inc. Tuesday announced that it will temporarily close all stores by end of business Tuesday, March 17, 2020, through March 31, 2020.

This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdale's the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores. Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc. "As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work. During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites."

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury will continue to serve customers through macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps.