Macy’s reopening some stores starting Monday

Macy's is beginning to reopen some of its stores on Monday, May 4. (Source: CNN)

Like many other retailers, the company closed its stores recently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CEO of Macy’s said they’re first reopening stores in states that are easing social distancing restrictions – like Georgia, South Carolina and Texas.

The stores will have limited hours, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

All 775 Macy’s stores could be up and running in the next six weeks, according to leaders at the company.

You can find more information on stores near you on Macy’s website.

