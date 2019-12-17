Mail service stops in north Springfield neighborhood; residents say no vicious dog to be found

One week and counting. Multiple Springfield residents say their mail service has stopped, and there has been no communication as to why.

Typically, this is the busiest time of year for postal employees, and customers getting stuff in their mailbox every day.

But a north central Springfield neighborhood reports they are not getting mail anymore, and they don't know if or when service will resume.

"It has been at least 7 days that I'm aware of that I have not received a thing, not one piece of mail," explained Shelly Blair. She has talked to neighbors up and down her whole block and all tell a similar tale.

"I'm very concerned because all my medicine, my prescriptions, my renewals for my hospital assistance plans, gone," said Bruce, who did not want to use his last name. He says his life saving medications typically come to his door step. But now, no one is sure where they are, even though many in the neighborhood have gone looking.

"We've gotten no correspondence from the mail service at all letting us know how long this is going to be an issue," Blair said.

The postal service tells KY3 News at least two dogs in that area were threatening, and tell us animal control was contacted, but they couldn't detain the dogs.

Animal Control tells KY3, they have no such reports from that area.

Interestingly, neighbors say they're not sure where those "dangerous" dogs live either.

"I have been here for a year and I have not witnessed like a pack of dogs running loose at all. There is one I see every now and then, it's a very non-aggressive dog," Blair said.

Animal control tells us they do not have a record of a dog bite in this area in recent months.

The postal service spokesperson who's in Kansas City tells KY3 that protocol should have been that customers were notified of what's going on, and how long it might be until it is resolved. But again, customers report no such correspondence.

The USPS spokesman thanked KY3 for notifying him, and says mail service should resume Wednesday following this story. We'll keep you posted.