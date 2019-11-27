Major development underway along Horseshoe Bend Parkway, Bagnell Dam Boulevard

30 acres of land sit at the intersection of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Bagnell Dam Boulevard in Lake Ozark.

Until a few months ago, that land, next to Baxter's Lakeside Grill, was mostly just trees.

"They started clearing trees over in this lower area - just behind me here - and that's to get a better understanding of what the depth of the hole is, and what can be done to develop that hole," said Mark Beeler, owner of Pinnacle Real Estate Partners.

Beeler says Jerry Johnson, the developer of the property has some big ideas in mind to fill the land.

"There's going to be 11 luxury home sites along the lakefront, then we would also like to have a lodging component with water park," Beeler explained.

Beeler says that 'hole' or centerpiece of the property will have things like boutiques, restaurants, and some type of entertainment venue.

"We've had some interest by some people who would like to have a dinner theater and a place to host larger meetings - that kind of thing," Beeler added.

He said the site was so appealing for several reasons.

First, it's not far from Highway 54, but it also sits along side some of the heaviest traveled roadways in Lake Ozark.

"When we see this dynamic site begin to develop, it's going to be doing great things for the Lake of the Ozarks," Beeler said.

There is no timetable for a project completion date, but Beeler said development of the project should increase in spring 2020.