Health leaders see major drop in emergency room patients

While people across the country are being told to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that doesn't mean avoiding going to the emergency room if medical help is seriously needed.

Steve Edwards, CEO and President of CoxHealth, says all of Cox's emergency rooms are seeing half the amount of patients they did before the virus outbreak in the United States.

Mercy is seeing the same trend. Before the coronavirus, the emergency rooms saw about 250 patients a day but now they're seeing about 150 patients.

"We are fearful there are people that should be getting medical attention that are avoiding it, so it's becoming a ticking time bomb for people," Edwards said.

VP of Hospital Operations, Amanda Hedgpeth, says they are practicing safe social distancing, sanitizing constantly and taking every precaution necessary so people feel safe coming to the emergency room.

"Our ED is still a very safe place to come," Hedgpeth said. "We're taking every measure necessary to ensure the safety of all."

Edwards says all patients with coronavirus-like symptoms are being put into one area. All front-line employees are wearing masks and any that come into direct personal contact with patients wear N-95 masks.

He thinks the decrease in patients at the emergency room could be due to fear of contracting the virus, the use of virtual doctors visits or people staying at home reducing the amount of injuries.

For people who want to see their primary care physicians or specialists, and it isn't an emergency, can use Cox's telemedicine as a way to make appointments. Edwards believes this could be something used more frequently, even after the pandemic ends.

He says it's likely more people will go to doctors' offices and the hospital when the stay-at-home order is lifted, so they are preparing for the overflow.