Man accused of assault on Springfield officer also identified as suspect of vandalism at McDaniel Park

Investigators have identified Jon T. Routh, the man accused of assault on Springfield officer Mark Priebe, as the suspect behind vandalism last weekend at McDaniel Park.

Officer Mark Priebe suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning outside the of Springfield Police Department headquarters in downtown Springfield. Police say Routh rammed Priebe into a barricade with an SUV, trapping him under the vehicle, in the police headquarters parking lot.

Following the assault of Officer Priebe and the arrest of Jon Routh, two witnesses came forward and said they had spoken with Routh at McDaniel Park on June 3, 2020, three days before a vehicle was vandalized.

Carolyne Moss’s vehicle was vandalized at McDaniel Park in the morning hours of June 6. Police say the suspect wiped feces on her vehicle and deflated the tires.

Both witnesses stated that Routh was in a white SUV, which matched the suspect vehicle description in the vandalism incident.

Routh admitted to vandalizing the vehicle with feces while interviewed by investigators. Routh said he had been sleeping in his vehicle at the park for several days.

While interviewed, Routh said he thought the victim’s vehicle belonged to a male subject he was angry with and did not realize the vehicle was owned by Carolyne Moss.

Charges for Routh currently include two counts of second-degree tampering.