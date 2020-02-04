Man accused of killing infant will head to trial in Dallas County

The case against Trevor Clark will go to trial.

He's charged with four felony charges, including child abuse, leading to the death of a 3 month old boy in Buffalo last year.

Tuesday's preliminary hearing lasted hours.

Dallas County Prosecutor, Jonathon Barker called several witnesses to testify, about the baby's injuries. He said that he wants to be a thorough as possible when presenting all the evidence necessary to give the judge cause for taking this case to trial.

Clark's defense attorney, Gary Wilson said this type of hearing is common when a person's death is questionable.

Meanwhile, Clark's mother, Angela Killeen, said she's standing by her son's innocence.

"You can't your suffering against another person's," she said.

Her son is accused of killing his girlfriend's three month old son, Kamdden Woods.

"I feel for them. I really do. Everybody is suffering during this," said Killeen.

The state laid out its case on why Clark should go to trial.

"There was a lot of information brought forth. A lot of witnesses appeared today. It just kind of bound over a lot longer than everybody initially anticipated," said Killeen.

Court records say, last fall, Clark squeezed the baby's torso and head because he wouldn't stop crying.

"They have to have, beyond a shadow of a doubt, all of those people have to agree, that they believe that he did this. From what I heard today, there were definitive points on what the forensic pathologist had to say but nothing else was very definitive," explained Clark's mother.

The child was taken from Buffalo to Springfield by helicopter for treatment.

He was on life support for eighteen days before he passed away.

Killeen said, "If, if, in the event, I would be completely taken aback. I feel like I wouldn't know my own child."

Medical experts say the child had severe head trauma, including bleeding on this brain. Those injuries caused pneumonia which ultimately took the child's life.

"I still have hopes that when this does eventually go to jury trial that a lot of things are going to be brought to light. Hopefully at the end of this everybody will be able to have closure in one way or another and be able to move on," said Killeen.

Kylee Smith, the baby's mother said she had no comment.

Clark will be back in front of a judge in March.

He will stay in the Dallas County Jail without bond.