Man and woman arrested after a chase involving a stolen SUV in Springfield, Mo.

A man and woman are in custody after the Greene County Sheriff's Office says the pair stole an SUV Friday morning.

Deputies say the driver crashed into a chain-link fence at Howard and Livingston, near National and I-44. Deputies arrested the woman at the scene, a sheriff's dog tracked down the man after he ran off.

A twist to the story is that deputies say a friend of the SUV owner found the vehicle after someone stole it earlier. The friend let the air out of three tires, but that didn't stop the couple from taking the SUV.