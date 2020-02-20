Man arrested after hidden gun found outside of Joplin courthouse

A man was arrested Thursday after deputies found a hidden handgun behind a gas meter near the Joplin courthouse.

Courtney McKissack, 38 of Webb City, was taken into custody on an active warrant for stealing, and a probable cause hold for receiving stolen property.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says a person reported suspicious activity outside the courthouse, located at 601 South Pearl Street, around 10:30 a.m.

The handgun came back as being reported stolen out of Joplin. Prior to this, deputies say McKissack checked in with security on his way to court, and had two pistol magazines in his pockets. Those magazines were secured in lock box at the security station.

Charges will be sent to the prosecutor.