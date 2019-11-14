Man arrested after shooting at Christian County, Mo. deputy

Police arrested a man who shot at a deputy during a car chase late Thursday afternoon, according to Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole.

A deputy tried to pull over the driver on Highway O west of Highlandville when the man sped off, Cole told KY3.

The deputy chased the man into Stone County, where he turned down a country road. At that point, the man drove into a field and fired shots at the deputy.

No one was hit.

Police surrounded the field and negotiated with the man via cell phone. He agreed to go into police custody without incident.

Cole said he is not certain why the man ran from police in the first place.

There were no warrants out for his arrest at the time.