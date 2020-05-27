Man arrested after police say he fired shots outside of a Springfield bar

A man is in the hospital after police say he fired two shots on the parking lot of a bar Wednesday morning.

Police say employees at Friend's Karaoke on West Battlefield told the man to leave after he caused a disturbance inside just after 1:00 a.m. Police don't know if the man had the gun inside the bar, or if he got it out of his van.

The man sped off after firing the shots, but he crashed across the street from the bar. An employee chased the suspect down until police arrived.

The man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.