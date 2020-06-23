Man arrested, charged after fight with police at Lake of the Ozarks bar

A man has been arrested and charged after what police call a disturbance at Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday.

Officers say they were called to Backwater Jacks just after 8 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man selling marijuana to patrons of the bar. Police say the man was refusing to leave.

Police say the bar security identified the man as Garrick Moore, 33, of St. Louis, as he was attempting to back out of a parking space. Police say security told them Moore was possibly intoxicated.

Police said after pulling back into the space, they approached his car. Moore backed out of the space at a faster speed and hit another car, then drove forward toward the exit.

Police say Moore turned the car in their direction and sped up toward the officers, causing them to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Moore continued to jerk the vehicle forward in aggressive spurts toward the officers until he nearly hit his friends vehicle, according to police.

An officer was able to bang on Moore's window, and ordered him to stop and turn his car off.

Police say Moore rolled down his window to speak with the officer, who observed a black handgun sitting on his lap.

According to a news release from police, Moore reached with his left hand from the window console towards his lap area. The officer

reached inside the vehicle with both hands, grabbed Moore’s wrist putting Moore’s left hand in a wrist lock.

The officer yelled to the other officers “Gun!” and used his right hand to grab the gun from Moore’s lap, securing the weapon, according to a news release.

Moore became combative as police attempted to get him into custody, saying officers got involved in a 'wrestling match' with Moore.

Officers were able to secure Moore and he was examined by Osage Beach Ambulance Staff and transported to Lake Regional Health Systems. While at the hospital Moore become combative and once again had to be restrained, according to police.

Moore is charged with three counts of first degree assault or attempting serious physical injury of a special victim, resistering arrest, possession of marijuana, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Moore had a warrant out of St Charles, Missouri for Failure to Appear, on an original charge of driving on a suspended license.

After being released from Lake Regional Health Systems, Moore was transported to the Camden County Jail, where he continues to be held with no bond.