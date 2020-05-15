Man arrested on felony charges after Vernon County traffic stop

A man was arrested on multiple felony charges after deputies recovered multiple guns and drugs from a Vernon County traffic stop.

Dakota Herren, 29, was arrested on an active traffic warrant. It happened early Thursday morning in rural Nevada, Missouri.

Deputies recovered suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two loaded handguns, and an illegally modified rifle from the traffic stop.

While investigating, detectives recovered stolen property at a separate location.The stolen property is being returned to the owner.

Herren's charges include felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and felony unlawful use of weapon, in addition to several traffic related charges.

Herren is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.