Man burned near Bois D' Arc home, sent to the hospital with serious injuries

BOIS D' ARC, Mo. -- A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he suffered a burn outside a Bois D' Arc home.
It happened Friday afternoon in a yard around Highway UU and Farm Road 94, just west of the Bois D'Arc Conservation Area.
Officials say the man was working outside Friday afternoon, then suffered serious injuries from a burn.
It's unclear what caused the injuries at this time, but officials continue to investigate.
The victim was not identified, but sent to a hospital in Springfield. We will update as more information becomes available.