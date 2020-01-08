Man caught traveling with 22 pounds of fentanyl on I-44

Federal prosecutors say a man was caught this week traveling with more than 22 pounds of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in one of the largest seizures of the highly potent drug in Missouri.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Cervantes Felix, of Maricopa, Arizona, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. No lawyer is listed for him in online court files.

A criminal complaint says investigators believe he was bringing the drug to New York when he was stopped Monday on Interstate 44.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement that it was the second largest seizure of fentanyl in the eastern half of the state.