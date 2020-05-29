Man charged after bomb threat prompted evacuation at Republic Walmart

A man accused of making a bomb threat Wednesday at a Republic Walmart has been formally charged.

Christopher Henderson, 28, was charged with a third-degree terrorist threat, a Class A misdemeanor.

Police evacuated the store, located at 1150 US Highway 60 E., Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

According to a probable cause statement, two employees were outside the store when a fellow employee and suspect, later identified as Henderson, told them that he hid bombs in the toy aisle.

Investigators closed the store for a few hours for a precautionary sweep. Several nearby buildings and apartments were also evacuated.

Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the store. Investigators and managers revealed security footage to determine Henderson's movement around the store.

As a result, Walmart was closed for several hours and not cleared to open until around 7:45 p.m. Several businesses and apartment remained close through that same time period until investigators determined the area was safe.