Man charged for Taco Bell drive-thru shooting in Rolla

A man is behind bars on charges connected to a drive-thru shooting Wednesday evening at a Taco Bell in Rolla, Missouri.

Michael E. Vehlewald, a 25-year-old St. Louis man, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Officers from the Rolla Police Department responded to the Taco Bell restaurant, located at 120 W. Highway 72, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a driver, another passenger and Vehlewald were inside a car together in the drive-thru lane. Vehlewald was in the rear driver’s side seat and discharged a gun inside the vehicle for unknown reasons, according to police.

The victim, a woman who was driving the car, remains in critical, but stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the back, according to police. She was initially taken to Phelps Health Hospital for treatment, then later airlifted to a hospital in Columbia.

Police say Vehlewald escaped from the car after the shooting, but was later found and taken into custody without incident. He is being held at Phelps County Jail in lieu of a $250,000.00 bond.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the MS&T Police Department and the Crawford County

Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the investigation.