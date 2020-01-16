Man charged for sexual assault of two boys in Republic, Mo.

A man accused of sexually assaulting two boys in Republic, Missouri faces felony charges.

Michael Siepel was charged with seven counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, per a felony complaint.

According to a probable cause statement, Siepel sexually assaulted one victim multiple times between Aug. 9, 2010 and Aug. 9, 2011.

The victim's mother reported the alleged assault on April 25, 2019.

According to the statement, the victim told the mother that he was around five years old when Siepel performed a sex act, which reportedly happened at a home in Republic, Missouri.

In a Child Advocacy Center interview, the younger victim said it happened during times where his mother and older brother were either asleep or not at home, per the probable cause statement.

In 2014, the mother reported a similar instance of sexual assault regarding the victim's older brother, claiming he was also sexually assaulted, according to the probable cause statement.

According to the report filed last year, no one else knew the previous report had been filed besides Siepel.