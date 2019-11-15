Man charged in deadly Springfield crash enters not guilty pleas

The man accused of stealing a rental truck and causing a deadly crash in Springfield this summer pleaded not guilty.

Shannon Shaffer, 28, entered his plea to 11 felony counts during a brief hearing Friday morning in Greene County Court.

Springfield police say he caused a crash killing Matthew T. Brown on July 18 near Campbell Avenue and James River Freeway.

Police believe Shaffer, Jr. stole a Budget Rental truck. Investigators say Shaffer hit one car, that then crashed into Brown's vehicle. Police say Shaffer then went on to cause another crash at National Avenue and Sunshine Street, injuring others.

Officers later arrested Shaffer after tying him to the scene of the theft of the rental truck.

Shaffer faces felonies for second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and leaving the scene of an accident.

He is being held without bond and due back in court Jan. 21.