Man confronts intruder with a gun, holds him until law enforcement arrives

A man is in the Stone County Jail after allegedly going into strangers' homes in McCord Bend near Galena on Saturday.

According to court documents, 43-Year-Old Johnathan Randall Cox had been walking around the neighborhood acting in an erratic manner. Cox also entered two homes uninvited. That's when a neighbor informed another neighbor, Deward Lane, that the man was inside their friends' home.

Lane got his gun, went inside his neighbor's home, and confronted Cox. Lane told Cox that he had a gun. Cox came out of a bedroom with an ax raised. Lane then held up his gun and ordered Cox to go outside. He continued to hold Cox, on the ground, at gunpoint until police arrived. Cox was then arrested and taken to the Stone County Jail.

According to court documents, Cox told authorities that someone was trying to kill him and he was trying to use a phone. He also admitted he did not belong in the homes that he entered and that he did not know the residents.

Cox is facing a felony charge of Unlawful Use Of Weapon and two misdemeanor charges of First Degree Trespassing.