A man from Joplin is dead after the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the tractor that he was in went off of a bridge in Lawrence County. It happened around 2:30 early Tuesday morning.

Justin Workman, 35, died at the scene after the John Deere tractor drove off the left side of county road 2130 and off of a bridge. Authorities airlifted a second passenger, 28, also from Joplin.

It is unclear who was driving the tractor at the time. An investigation is underway.